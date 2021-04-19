Advertisement

Moorhead Library’s program combating adult reading loss

60 Books in 60 Years challenges adults to read up to 60 books in one year. The name comes from the library celebrating their 60th year of serving the community.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Did you know reading a book a week or listening to audio books daily can combat reading loss? The Lake Agassiz Regional Library is launching a new reading challenge to help adults.

60 Books in 60 Years challenges adults to read up to 60 books in one year. The name comes from the library celebrating their 60th year of serving the community.

As you sign up at larl.org/explore, you will get a notebook or online catalog to keep track of the books you are reading. The recommendation is to read something new and unexpected. This works your brain functions while providing a stress reliever from day-to-day tasks.

“It’s just a break,” said Jenny Rodger, Public Services Supervisor. “It gives your brain an escape. Lately, escape is good. Give yourself a rest, get lost and learn something new.”

The Lake Agassiz Regional Library is back to operating at normal hours; 9:00am to 9:00pm Monday through Thursday, and 10:00am to 6:00pm Friday and Saturday.

The library is still offering curbside and online checkout for those that do not feel comfortable going inside.

