Moorhead High students stage walkout to protest racial injustice

Students from Moorhead High School staged a walkout to protest the death of Daunte Wright and...
Students from Moorhead High School staged a walkout to protest the death of Daunte Wright and support both the Black Lives Matter and StopAsianHate movements.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Monday morning, students from Moorhead High School staged a walkout to protest racial injustice at the school and across the nation. Over 100 students marched the sidewalks of Moorhead, making their way to Romkey Park.

Students shared their experiences dealing with racism, from micro-aggressions by teachers to being called racial slurs by other students and members of the community. They say, ‘enough is enough’.

“Moorhead tries hard, but they are failing students of color every day.” said MHS student Scout Holding Eagle-Bushaw.

“Because this is not right. I have a little sister, she’s seven and she’s already experiences racism. I don’t know how to explain to her. I don’t know what to tell her,” said MHS student Jessica Djarnie. “How do I tell a seven-year-old that this is going to happen to you for the rest of your life and there’s nothing you can do about it. All I can tell her is you have to be strong and you’re going to be okay.”

The protest is part of a state-wide walkout across Minnesota following the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed earlier this month in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. However, their message went beyond that, showing support to both the Black Lives Matter and StopAsianHate movements.

“And I think that’s something a lot of us experienced the fear it could be our friends, our family next.” said Eagle-Bushaw.

Students in attendance said this walkout was meant for the entire school day.

