Man arrested after gunshot reported in apartment building

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after a gunshot was reported in an apartment building.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Foxtail Apartment building, located t 324 N. Mark Ave. in Fosston. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt. A firearm and an empty shell casing were found.

The Sheriff’s Office says the case is still under investigation.

