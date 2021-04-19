Man arrested after gunshot reported in apartment building
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after a gunshot was reported in an apartment building.
It happened Sunday afternoon at the Foxtail Apartment building, located t 324 N. Mark Ave. in Fosston. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt. A firearm and an empty shell casing were found.
The Sheriff’s Office says the case is still under investigation.
