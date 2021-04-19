Lisbon man pleads guilty to damaging Sen. Hoeven’s office with ax

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lisbon, North Dakota man, who used an ax to damage U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office in Fargo, has pleaded guilty.

Alexander Starks, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fargo for the charge of destruction of government property.

Officials say on December 21, 2020, Starks went to Senator Hoeven’s office located in downtown Fargo. Using an ax, he smashed the window and caused substantial damage to the intercom system and doorframe. The damage is estimated at more than $1,000.

Officials from the FBI, United States Capital Police, Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office all helped with the investigation.

