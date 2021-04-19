Advertisement

Lisbon man pleads guilty to damaging Sen. Hoeven’s office with ax

U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door’s window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass.
U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office door’s window was smashed with only one broken pane of glass.(Cali Hubbard)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lisbon, North Dakota man, who used an ax to damage U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s office in Fargo, has pleaded guilty.

Alexander Starks, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fargo for the charge of destruction of government property.

Officials say on December 21, 2020, Starks went to Senator Hoeven’s office located in downtown Fargo. Using an ax, he smashed the window and caused substantial damage to the intercom system and doorframe. The damage is estimated at more than $1,000.

Officials from the FBI, United States Capital Police, Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office all helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

Latest News

Small Town Spotlight - Perham, MN
Small Town Spotlight: Perham
Bree Langemo
Upcoming entrepreneur event by FMWF Chamber
Health officials plan for possibility of covid vaccine booster
FEMA and Sisseton-Wahpeton-Oyate Tribe host mass vaccination clinic
Students from Moorhead High School staged a walkout to protest the death of Daunte Wright and...
Moorhead High students stage walkout to protest racial injustice