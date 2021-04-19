Advertisement

Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine and marijuana. A large amount of cash, a scale, a rifle and narcotics packaging was also seized.(Red Lake PD)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Four people are facing drug charges after a large drug bust near Red Lake, MN.

Red Lake Police conducted a search warrant on a home just south of Ponemah last Wednesday.

Officers say a large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine and marijuana.

A large amount of cash, a scale, a rifle and narcotics packaging was also seized.

Two men and two women were arrested. Police say their ages range from 29 to 25.

They are facing charges for narcotic sales and possession.

Officers also say the home owner, who was not present, will be charged with maintaining a disorderly house.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
Stutsman County crash
Grand Forks man hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi in Stutsman County
MN House Democrats Pass Omnibus Transportation Bill Without Bipartisan Support

Latest News

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
Top morning news and weather headlines for April 19th, 2021.
Valley Today - April 19th top headlines
60 Books in 60 Years challenges adults to read up to 60 books in one year. The name comes from...
Moorhead Library’s program combating adult reading loss
Doreen Avery visiting her daughter's headstone
Family of Dystynee Avery honor her one year later: ‘It’s not the same without her.’