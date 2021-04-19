Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Four people are facing drug charges after a large drug bust near Red Lake, MN.

Red Lake Police conducted a search warrant on a home just south of Ponemah last Wednesday.

Officers say a large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine and marijuana.

A large amount of cash, a scale, a rifle and narcotics packaging was also seized.

Two men and two women were arrested. Police say their ages range from 29 to 25.

They are facing charges for narcotic sales and possession.

Officers also say the home owner, who was not present, will be charged with maintaining a disorderly house.

