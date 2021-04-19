Advertisement

Juvenile arrested in connection to late March West Fargo shooting

West Fargo shooting update graphic
West Fargo shooting update graphic(VNL)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Dept. announced today that they have arrested a final suspect to the March 22 shooting in the area of the Ninth St. W. and Parkway Drive. WFPD took a juvenile into custody and have found the dark colored vehicle they were looking for.

They are not releasing more information at this time since the case involves a juvenile.

