Juvenile arrested in connection to late March West Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Dept. announced today that they have arrested a final suspect to the March 22 shooting in the area of the Ninth St. W. and Parkway Drive. WFPD took a juvenile into custody and have found the dark colored vehicle they were looking for.

They are not releasing more information at this time since the case involves a juvenile.

