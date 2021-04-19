FEMA and Sisseton-Wahpeton-Oyate Tribe host mass vaccination clinic

SISSETON, S.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20, the Sisseton-Wahpeton-Oyate Tribe is working with FEMA to conduct a mass vaccination event. It’s happening from from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Buffalo Lake Lanes/Dakota Connection parking lot.

This is a public event and all are welcome, regardless of Indian Health Services (IHS) eligibility.

This event will not include access to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to the governmental halt in distribution. Community members will be receiving either their first dose of the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine.

“We understand the hesitancy, but we would like to encourage everyone 18 and over to schedule their vaccinations or attend next week’s two-day event. This event will be a controlled environment where community members will be inoculated safely with close monitoring with nearby post observation, in case of any side effects or reactions,” a Tribal Council representative said.

IHS professionals will be on-site to schedule follow-up appointments for the second dose four weeks later.

