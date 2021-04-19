Fargo PD team up with OK Tire in effort to lessen catalytic converter thefts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. announced a new partnership with OK Tire on Monday in an effort to lessen catalytic converter thefts. FPD says that since December 2020, they have seen 137 cases of stolen converters.

“What we’re looking to do is to help prevent theft, at least with catalytic converters,” said FPD Sgt. Joel Erickson. “So a lot of times criminals will look for crime of opportunity. So if they’re under the vehicle, they’ll see the heat resistant paint is on there, as well as the etching of a partial vin number. We’re hoping that it will also deter them from stealing it as well as if we come across someone with a catalytic converters and we see these markings our investigations unit and the officers can work and help identify where the converter came from.”

OK Tire will use a flame-resistant paint and etch a partial vin number on to the converter to hopefully make it less desirable for criminals. This initiative is also free of charge at their location.

