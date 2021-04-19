Barnesville Head Wrestling Coach and Teacher arrested on domestic assault charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Barnesville Public School’s Head Wrestling Coach and Elementary Physical Education Teacher has been arrested and charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Court documents say 26-year-old Stuart Brandt was arrested on Saturday, April 17th and charged with one count of Domestic Assault-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death and one count of Domestic Assault-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another; both of which are Misdemeanors.

A criminal complaint file states that Saturday morning, Brandt was in his home and got into an argument with his roommate about the way she was cleaning the refrigerator. Court documents say Brandt eventually shoved his roommate, grabbed her arms and when she tried to pull away, he grabbed her neck and continued yelling. The documents also say that when the roommate left the room, Brandt grabbed her arm with one hand and punched her left side with the other.

Barnesville Police state in the documentation that Brandt’s roommate had a bruise on her arm. The roommate also told police that Brandt had threatened to drown her, grabbed her and yell at her in the past.

Superintendent with Barnesville Public Schools Dr. Jon Ellerbusch says that Mr. Brandt is a second year teacher with the District and confirmed with Valley News Live on Monday that he is in fact the Elementary Physical Education Teacher, as well at the Head Wrestling Coach. Dr. Ellerbusch also says that although the School District has not yet had a change to visit with Mr. Brand about his arrest and the charges filed against him, they don’t believe the situation involved another school employee or a student at Barnesville Public School.

