Advertisement

51 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 1 new death

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 51 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

One new death has been reported since Friday and 1,479 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 6.01%. There are 1,004 total active cases in the state with 35 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Cathedral statue vandalized
Statue of Jesus vandalized in front of Fargo church
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
A large amount of narcotics was seized including fentanyl (over two ounces), methamphetamine...
Large amount of drugs seized, 4 arrested in MN drug bust

Latest News

Scam alert
Police getting reports of unemployment fraud
1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Minnesota
We are well aware of summer reading loss with children when school is out for the summer but...
60 Books in 60 Years
White House press briefing
Watch Live at 11:15Am - Daily White House holds press briefing