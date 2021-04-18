Advertisement

Two men share their love over Herbie the Love Bug

Both Dennis Hopper and Devan Thomas talked for many minutes about the iconic Herbie the Love Bug.
Both Dennis Hopper and Devan Thomas talked for many minutes about the iconic Herbie the Love Bug.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Down at the Valley Vintage Car Show in West Fargo, countless number of cars filled the Veteran’s Memorial Arena for fan of young and old to enjoy. Tucked away in the back room of the showcase, there was one car that caught the attention of Dennis Hopper.

That car was a replica of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle known as Herbie. Emblazoned with the iconic paint job and the number 53, Hopper was enamored with the car from his childhood.

“Would love to go back in time just to see this car and everything. I would literally love to do it.” said Hopper.

The man behind bringing the beloved character to life was Devan Thomas, who finished this project last year. Since then, the car has garnered a following on social media and has added a speaker that plays the car horn and soundtracks from the movies.

“It’s just about bringing smiles, bring those memories back, being able to connect on an emotional level on something that people enjoy.” said Thomas.

Both men spent may minutes trading stories and memories of the Love Bug.

Hopper summed it up on what it means to him to see his childhood right before his eyes.

“Brings back memories, a lot of memories.” said Hopper.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption in Wisconsin
Suspects wanted in armed robbery case
Police: Woman slams into squad car, leads authorities on chase
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man hit, killed by car on I-94 in St. Paul

Latest News

MN House Democrats Pass Omnibus Transportation Bill Without Bipartisan Support
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
ND House Assistant Majority Leader Cited for DUI
FIRE AT GRAND INN HOTEL
Fargo FD Respond To A Two Alarm Fire At Grand Inn Hotel