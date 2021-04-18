Two men share their love over Herbie the Love Bug

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Down at the Valley Vintage Car Show in West Fargo, countless number of cars filled the Veteran’s Memorial Arena for fan of young and old to enjoy. Tucked away in the back room of the showcase, there was one car that caught the attention of Dennis Hopper.

That car was a replica of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle known as Herbie. Emblazoned with the iconic paint job and the number 53, Hopper was enamored with the car from his childhood.

“Would love to go back in time just to see this car and everything. I would literally love to do it.” said Hopper.

The man behind bringing the beloved character to life was Devan Thomas, who finished this project last year. Since then, the car has garnered a following on social media and has added a speaker that plays the car horn and soundtracks from the movies.

“It’s just about bringing smiles, bring those memories back, being able to connect on an emotional level on something that people enjoy.” said Thomas.

Both men spent may minutes trading stories and memories of the Love Bug.

Hopper summed it up on what it means to him to see his childhood right before his eyes.

“Brings back memories, a lot of memories.” said Hopper.

