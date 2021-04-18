Advertisement

Teen who died saving three kids from Clearwater River receiving national heroism award

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Those who knew Raina Neeland say she always put others first.

“It impacted so many people because she was always there,” brother Ayden Hall says.

It was that kind of selflessness that led to a tragic accident on Clearwater River last summer. Eighteen-year-old Raina drowned after jumping in and saving her three younger cousins.

“It’s just Raina. As soon as I heard about the accident, I knew she had saved those kids,” stepmom Amanda LaFriniere says. “I knew it had something to do with the kids. She would have jumped in there without thinking twice.”

To her family, she’s always been a hero. Now, Raina is being honored as just that to people all over the nation.

She’s one of two people in the country receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor Single Act of Heroism Award. She’s the first Minnesotan ever to do so.

“I think this may be a healing process for all these children,” grandma Lynette Thompson says. “They are all still grieving and struggling with this. "

Raina’s family will accept the award this fall in Boston. They’re hoping to raise enough money to make the trip and say, it’s the closure they still need.

Help the family: GoFundMe

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption in Wisconsin
ND House Assistant Majority Leader Cited for DUI
FIRE AT GRAND INN HOTEL
Fargo FD Respond To A Two Alarm Fire At Grand Inn Hotel
MN House Democrats Pass Omnibus Transportation Bill Without Bipartisan Support

Latest News

Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Stutsman County crash
Grand Forks man hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi in Stutsman County
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs SDSU
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs SDSU - April 17, 2021