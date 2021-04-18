Teen who died saving three kids from Clearwater River receiving national heroism award

CLEARWATER, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Those who knew Raina Neeland say she always put others first.

“It impacted so many people because she was always there,” brother Ayden Hall says.

It was that kind of selflessness that led to a tragic accident on Clearwater River last summer. Eighteen-year-old Raina drowned after jumping in and saving her three younger cousins.

“It’s just Raina. As soon as I heard about the accident, I knew she had saved those kids,” stepmom Amanda LaFriniere says. “I knew it had something to do with the kids. She would have jumped in there without thinking twice.”

To her family, she’s always been a hero. Now, Raina is being honored as just that to people all over the nation.

She’s one of two people in the country receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor Single Act of Heroism Award. She’s the first Minnesotan ever to do so.

“I think this may be a healing process for all these children,” grandma Lynette Thompson says. “They are all still grieving and struggling with this. "

Raina’s family will accept the award this fall in Boston. They’re hoping to raise enough money to make the trip and say, it’s the closure they still need.

