Still Cool & Breezy Monday

Below-Average Temps Through Wednesday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: After some morning snow showers/flurries, temperatures Monday cool back to around 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies with a strong north wind. Another chance for some flurries is in the forecast for Tuesday with high again only near 40. Wednesday brings a little more sun and temps warm a bit to near 50.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Sunshine looks to hang around for Thursday, with temperatures warming up into the 50s to near 60 for most. A few more clouds are possible Friday, along with the chance of some light showers, and temperatures look to be a bit cooler for Friday - back into the 50s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with temperatures still a bit below average in the mid 50s. Sunday’s high temperatures will again be in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of flurries early. Low: 25. High: 38.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light snow. Low: 22. High: 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 25. High: 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 30. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light showers. Low: 34. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 55.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 31. High: 56.

