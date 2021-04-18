Advertisement

MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis

No one was seriously injured.
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard said someone fired at members in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

The guard said its members, along with Minneapolis police officers, were “providing neighborhood security” near Penn and Broadway avenues when someone fired shots from a white SUV. It happened around 4:20 a.m.

No one was seriously injured, but two guard members had minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital after being cut by shattered glass.

