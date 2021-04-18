Advertisement

Iowa State Softball Beats NDSU, 10-4

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Iowa State exploded for six runs in the second inning to defeat the North Dakota State softball team 10-4 on Saturday afternoon at Tharaldson Park.

NDSU (12-21 overall) went ahead in the bottom of the first with a two-run double off the left field wall by Sam Koehn, but Iowa State responded with six runs in the top of the second inning.

The Cyclones (24-16 overall) got on the board with a fielder’s choice ground ball, then Skyler Ramos drove a two-run triple to the wall in right center to give Iowa State a 3-2 lead. Ramos scored on a passed ball before Sami Williams added a two-run homer to put the Cyclones up 6-2.

Bison catcher Avery Wysong drilled a two-run homer of her own in the bottom of the third to pull NDSU within two at 6-4, but the Bison did not score again.

Iowa State tacked on two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the seventh.

Koehn finished 2-for-4 to lead the NDSU bats. Sophomore left-hander Mac Schulz pitched all seven innings and took the loss for the Bison.

NDSU sophomore outfielder Kara Diaz recorded her first collegiate hit with a single up the middle in the sixth inning.

The two schools will play again at noon Sunday.

