Grand Forks man hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi in Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi Sunday morning in Stutsman County.

Troopers say 27-year-old Dakota Hatch was driving southbound on Hwy 52 with a load of dairy milk when he fell asleep. The vehicle rolled to a rest on its passenger side.

Hatch was taken to the hospital and was charged with care required.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.