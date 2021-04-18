Advertisement

Grand Forks man hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi in Stutsman County

Stutsman County crash
Stutsman County crash(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STUTSMAN COUNTY (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi Sunday morning in Stutsman County.

Troopers say 27-year-old Dakota Hatch was driving southbound on Hwy 52 with a load of dairy milk when he fell asleep. The vehicle rolled to a rest on its passenger side.

Hatch was taken to the hospital and was charged with care required.

