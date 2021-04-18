Advertisement

Child Killed In Hit & Run Crash In Rolette County

The girl was life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she died from her injuries.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
PEDESTRIAN KILLED(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNSEITH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A seven year-old girl has died after a hit and run crash in Rolette County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday evening, an Oldsmobile Alero heading northbound on highway 281 encountered a group of children crossing the roadway.

The driver struck the girl, ran into a ditch, and then fled the scene.

The child was taken by ambulance to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility in Belcourt. She was later life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo
Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption in Wisconsin
ND House Assistant Majority Leader Cited for DUI
FIRE AT GRAND INN HOTEL
Fargo FD Respond To A Two Alarm Fire At Grand Inn Hotel
MN House Democrats Pass Omnibus Transportation Bill Without Bipartisan Support

Latest News

Fargo police and fire depts. responded to a single car crash on I-29.
Fargo Police and Fire Depts. respond to crash on I-29
Teen who died saving three kids from Clearwater River receiving national heroism award
MN NATIONAL GUARDSMAN SHOT AT
MN National Guardsman Shot At In Minneapolis
Stutsman County crash
Grand Forks man hurt after falling asleep behind the wheel and rolling a semi in Stutsman County