Child Killed In Hit & Run Crash In Rolette County
The girl was life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she died from her injuries.
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNSEITH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A seven year-old girl has died after a hit and run crash in Rolette County.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday evening, an Oldsmobile Alero heading northbound on highway 281 encountered a group of children crossing the roadway.
The driver struck the girl, ran into a ditch, and then fled the scene.
The child was taken by ambulance to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility in Belcourt. She was later life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she died from her injuries.
The crash is still being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.