Child Killed In Hit & Run Crash In Rolette County

DUNSEITH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A seven year-old girl has died after a hit and run crash in Rolette County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday evening, an Oldsmobile Alero heading northbound on highway 281 encountered a group of children crossing the roadway.

The driver struck the girl, ran into a ditch, and then fled the scene.

The child was taken by ambulance to Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Health Care Facility in Belcourt. She was later life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

