SUNDAY: Cold Front Brings Showers/Wind/Cooler Temps

SUNDAY: Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of the chance for mixed showers in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures warm to near 50 degrees for some in the southern valley before winds shift northerly and cooler temperatures will push in for Sunday evening. Some of those mixed showers could change over to all snow overnight.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: After some morning snow showers/flurries, temperatures Monday cool back to around 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies with a strong north wind. Another chance for some flurries is in the forecast for Tuesday with high again only near 40. Wednesday brings a little more sun and temps warm a bit to near 50.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Sunshine looks to hang around for Thursday, with temperatures warming up into the 50s to near 60 for most. A few more clouds are possible Friday, along with the chance of some light showers, and temperatures look to be a bit cooler for Friday - back into the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with temperatures still a bit below average in the mid 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy. Chance of showers and a few flakes. Low: 34. High: 48.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of flurries early. Low: 25. High: 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. Low: 22. High: 41.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 30. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light showers. Low: 33. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 34. High: 55.