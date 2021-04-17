Advertisement

Oral Roberts Rallies to Beat NDSU Baseball 8-6

Pitcher Cade Feeney
Pitcher Cade Feeney(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Oral Roberts scored seven runs in the final three innings Friday, as the Golden Eagles took the series opener 8-6 over North Dakota State at Newman Outdoor Field.

The loss drops NDSU to 22-9 overall and 11-5 in the Summit League, while Oral Roberts improved to 15-17 overall and 6-3 in league play. The Bison entered the game 18-1 when scoring more than six runs. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Peter Brookshaw, Tucker Rohde, Jack Simonsen and Calen Schwabe each had two hits for the Bison. Simonsen drove in a pair of runs. Cade Feeney had a no-decision on the mound, allowing a run on a hit and a walk, while striking out six in five innings. Gabe Pilla allowed two runs on four walks in an inning. Parker Harm suffered the loss in three innings, as he dropped to 1-2 on the year. Harm allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Oral Roberts started the scoring in the fourth inning, as Caleb Denny homered for the first Golden Eagle hit. In the bottom of the fourth, Nick Emanuel reached on a dropped fly ball with two outs, as Rohde and Bennett Hostetler scored on the play. Simonsen then homered to right field, as Emanuel scored to give the Bison a 4-1 lead. In the fifth inning, Brookshaw smashed a home run down the right field line, extending the NDSU lead. Oral Roberts scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game before scoring three runs in the ninth inning to take the lead. The Bison scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error and left the tying run at the plate as the game ended.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Troubled travelers back home Wednesday after unexpected flight cancellations left them stranded for days
ND Job Service's new way for employers to report 'no-shows.'
ND cracking down on unemployment fraud, encouraging business owners to report no-show interviews
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles...
Third dose of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be needed
MOORHEAD MOM DONATES BABY STUFF AFTER NEWBORN DIES
Moorhead Woman Donates Baby Items After Losing Her Newborn Daughter

Latest News

Moton warming up to throw the Shot Put during the Bison Spring Classic.
Throwing out the Record Books: West Fargo’s Akealy Moton dominating for Bison Track & Field
News - Bison Defeat UNO 10-4
News - Bison Defeat UNO 10-4
NDSU Softball Sweeps Doubleheader at Kansas City 6-3, 4-2
Sports - Bison Women Sweep UMKC In Summit League Softball
Sports - NDSU Softball Sweeps Doubleheader at Kansas City 6-3, 4-2