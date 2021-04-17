Oral Roberts Rallies to Beat NDSU Baseball 8-6

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Oral Roberts scored seven runs in the final three innings Friday, as the Golden Eagles took the series opener 8-6 over North Dakota State at Newman Outdoor Field.

The loss drops NDSU to 22-9 overall and 11-5 in the Summit League, while Oral Roberts improved to 15-17 overall and 6-3 in league play. The Bison entered the game 18-1 when scoring more than six runs. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Peter Brookshaw, Tucker Rohde, Jack Simonsen and Calen Schwabe each had two hits for the Bison. Simonsen drove in a pair of runs. Cade Feeney had a no-decision on the mound, allowing a run on a hit and a walk, while striking out six in five innings. Gabe Pilla allowed two runs on four walks in an inning. Parker Harm suffered the loss in three innings, as he dropped to 1-2 on the year. Harm allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Oral Roberts started the scoring in the fourth inning, as Caleb Denny homered for the first Golden Eagle hit. In the bottom of the fourth, Nick Emanuel reached on a dropped fly ball with two outs, as Rohde and Bennett Hostetler scored on the play. Simonsen then homered to right field, as Emanuel scored to give the Bison a 4-1 lead. In the fifth inning, Brookshaw smashed a home run down the right field line, extending the NDSU lead. Oral Roberts scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game before scoring three runs in the ninth inning to take the lead. The Bison scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error and left the tying run at the plate as the game ended.

