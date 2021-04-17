Advertisement

ND House Assistant Majority Leader Cited for DUI

Louser has served as Assistant House Majority Leader since 2018.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser has been cited for driving under the influence.

Louser issued a statement Saturday saying the highway patrol pulled him over in Bismarck late Thursday or early Friday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Louser, a 49-year-old Republican from Minot, apologized in the statement and said he’s taking “the necessary next steps including an evaluation process.” He promised nothing like this will happen again.

A message The Associated Press left with the North Dakota Highway Patrol seeking more details wasn’t immediately returned.

Louser has served as Assistant House Majority Leader since 2018. He helps lead floor sessions. He also helped run the 8 a.m. House session on Friday, but a substitute filled in for him during an afternoon session.

