FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo

Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in...
Fargo Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in North Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident in North Fargo at the intersection of 10th St. and 15th Ave. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car and according to an officer at the scene, two people were sent to the hospital.

There is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided later by FPD.

