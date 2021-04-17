FPD respond to motorcycle vs. car crash in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident in North Fargo at the intersection of 10th St. and 15th Ave. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car and according to an officer at the scene, two people were sent to the hospital.

There is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided later by FPD.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.