Fargo FD Respond To A Two Alarm Fire At Grand Inn Hotel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters responded to a two alarm fire at the Grand Inn Hotel located at 3402 14th Avenue South.

Crews responded to the report at 4:48 Saturday morning. Upon arrival, a fire was seen venting through the windows of second floor room.

According to Fargo FD, the second alarm was called to assist with the potential for a large number of rescues.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire in about seven minutes after the first engine arrived on the scene.

The entire building was searched, but no occupants were found as they all had evacuated before fire crews went in.

The fire damage was limited to a single room, but smoke damage had spread to an adjoining room. The cost of repairs is estimated at $25,000.

No civilian or firefighters were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

