Watch the Dakota Marker Game Saturday on KVLY

SDSU and NDSU face off for the Dakota Marker at the FARGODOME on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
SDSU and NDSU face off for the Dakota Marker at the FARGODOME on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The big game between North Dakota State and South Dakota State to se who will take home the Dakota Marker is happening this weekend.

The Bison are taking on the Jackrabbits at the FARGODOME on Saturday, April 17. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. and the Farmers Union Insurance Bison Football Pre-game show starts at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it all statewide on the KVLY and KFYR Bison Football Network.

The Dakota Marker is on the line, but the game is much more than that. NDSU needs a win over SDSU to finish 6-1 and claim a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title and the league’s automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs.

