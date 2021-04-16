Vintage Valley Car Show is back in town

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A room at the Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo will be filled with cars for enthusiasts to enjoy.

The Vintage Valley Car show will display 96 amazing vehicles and have 28 vendors. The vehicles include Ferraris, Porsches, Vipers, Camaros, pick-ups, and tricycles with 350 motors. Meteorologist Hutch Johnson will even have his big reveal at the show.

The event is expecting between 4,000 to 5,000 people over the next two days. The Vice President is excited that his daughter will be in the show this year.

“My daughter will have her car in the car show and it’s kind of neat,” said Bill Bartholomay, Vice President Valley Vintage Car Club. “It is good to get the kids involved and why not do it when they are younger. That’s what I did with my kids.”

The event will go on Saturday from 9:00am to 8:00pm and on Sunday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Adults are $8.00, high school and college students are $4.00 and kids under the age of 13 are free. Face masks are recommended and provided at the event.

