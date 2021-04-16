Suspects wanted in armed robbery case

Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police say at 7:15 Friday morning, they responded to the 1100 block of Park Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

A female told police she was approached by three males and one female in her backyard. The female says one person had a pistol, another had a shotgun and they took her purse, coat, wallet and cellphone, before taking off in a blue SUV.

The female also told police that she thinks she knows most of the suspects. Police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public and that they have spoken to one of the alleged suspects and continue to search for the others.

