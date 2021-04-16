New event for new and expecting mothers this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new event is coming to the Valley for new and expecting mothers.

BLOOM is helping all mothers including those expecting a baby, had a baby within the last 2 years, are a foster or adoptive mom of an infant, or are planning to grow your family soon.

At this event from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, April 17th, there will be:

· Delicious coffee and brunch

· Special gifts for you and baby

· A wealth of knowledge from an expert panel about all things mom and baby

· Shopping, sampling, and education with our vendors featuring products and information especially for you

The Sanctuary will provide the event this weekend and are ensuring proper social distancing measures including:

· Limiting the event to 50 attendees (15% of the rooms actual capacity of 375)

· Providing complimentary masks for all attendees and vendors upon arrival

· Limiting table vendors and spacing them 10+feet apart

· Seating chairs 6+ feet apart

· Providing sanitizing stations throughout the venue

The event is $25.00 to attend through Eventbrite. For more questions, you can email info@fargomom.com.

