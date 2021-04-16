New event for new and expecting mothers this weekend
BLOOM is helping all mothers including those expecting a baby, had a baby within the last 2 years, are a foster or adoptive mom of an infant, or are planning to grow your family soon with an event Saturday.
At this event from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, April 17th, there will be:
· Delicious coffee and brunch
· Special gifts for you and baby
· A wealth of knowledge from an expert panel about all things mom and baby
· Shopping, sampling, and education with our vendors featuring products and information especially for you
The Sanctuary will provide the event this weekend and are ensuring proper social distancing measures including:
· Limiting the event to 50 attendees (15% of the rooms actual capacity of 375)
· Providing complimentary masks for all attendees and vendors upon arrival
· Limiting table vendors and spacing them 10+feet apart
· Seating chairs 6+ feet apart
· Providing sanitizing stations throughout the venue
The event is $25.00 to attend through Eventbrite. For more questions, you can email info@fargomom.com.
