Advertisement

New event for new and expecting mothers this weekend

BLOOM is helping all mothers including those expecting a baby, had a baby within the last 2 years, are a foster or adoptive mom of an infant, or are planning to grow your family soon with an event Saturday.
The Marquette Community Baby Shower is for those who are pregnant or have a baby under 6 months...
The Marquette Community Baby Shower is for those who are pregnant or have a baby under 6 months old.(WLUC)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new event is coming to the Valley for new and expecting mothers.

BLOOM is helping all mothers including those expecting a baby, had a baby within the last 2 years, are a foster or adoptive mom of an infant, or are planning to grow your family soon.

At this event from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, April 17th, there will be:

· Delicious coffee and brunch

· Special gifts for you and baby

· A wealth of knowledge from an expert panel about all things mom and baby

· Shopping, sampling, and education with our vendors featuring products and information especially for you

The Sanctuary will provide the event this weekend and are ensuring proper social distancing measures including:

· Limiting the event to 50 attendees (15% of the rooms actual capacity of 375)

· Providing complimentary masks for all attendees and vendors upon arrival

· Limiting table vendors and spacing them 10+feet apart

· Seating chairs 6+ feet apart

· Providing sanitizing stations throughout the venue

The event is $25.00 to attend through Eventbrite. For more questions, you can email info@fargomom.com.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troubled travelers back home Wednesday after unexpected flight cancellations left them stranded for days
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
MOORHEAD MOM DONATES BABY STUFF AFTER NEWBORN DIES
Moorhead Woman Donates Baby Items After Losing Her Newborn Daughter
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles...
Third dose of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be needed
Police lights graphic
Pickup vaults over cliff, driver has serious injuries

Latest News

2,299 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Minnesota
179 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 3 new deaths
Walk-ins now accepted for COVID-19 clinic
A room filled with exclusive and vintage cars for car enthusiasts can enjoy. Valley Today's...
Vintage Valley Car Show this weekend