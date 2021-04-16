ND Sober Ride provides 800 Lyft rides in March

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program, provided 800 Lyft rides in March. The program is aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the roads through Lyft vouchers. It just launched on March 2 to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day and hundreds of people took advantage.

“We are blown away, and positively thrilled by the response the ND Sober Ride program received during the initial campaign launch,” said Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. “Continuing a program like ND Sober Ride brings the state that much closer to achieving the goal of Vision Zero, zero fatalities and serious injuries from motor vehicle crashes.”

AAA provided an initial $10,000 to fund $10 off Lyft rides during holidays or events where someone may overindulge. After the first month, just $2,000 of that initial funding is left, so the program is looking for additional sponsors. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting the NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager at lbjork@nd.gov.

ND Sober Ride hopes to expand to smaller communities across the state by utilizing taxi and other transportation services.

Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

