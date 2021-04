ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A bizarre set of circumstances ended in the death of a man along I-94 in the twin cities.

The state patrol says a 38-year-old was involved in a two car crash in St. Paul last night, then got out of his vehicle, ran down an embankment onto the interstate, and was hit by a car.

No one else was hurt.

