Cass County Sheriff’s Office adding less lethal use-of-force option

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is adding what they call a “less lethal use-of-force option” for deputies to implement in the coming weeks. Deputies have started to train with the Bola Remote Restraint Wrap System.

The Bola Wrap device discharges an eight foot Kevlar tether that entangles an individual by utilizing minimal force. The Sheriff’s Office says it could help an officer safely take someone into custody. The idea is to minimize injury and possibly prevent a suspect from injuring themselves or others.

The Sheriff’s Office has purchased three Bola Wrap Systems. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently establishing guidelines and procedures for the use of the Bola Remote Restraint Wrap; including training, qualification, safety, deployment and reporting standards.

The devices will be implemented into the field and correctional setting in the coming weeks.

