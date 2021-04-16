Advertisement

Breckenridge Police looking for SUV that followed child home

Police say this is the SUV in question in the case.(Breckenridge, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRECKENRIDGE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in the Southern Valley are asking for help finding a driver who they say followed a child and their parent home from school.

Authorities say they have security video backing up the claim and a picture, above, of the SUV in question.

The report says it happened on April 8 when a parent picked up their child at school and then drove to the Blazer Express gas station. The SUV in question followed them to the gas station and stopped in the parking lot.

When the family left, the driver went the other way.

Police are now searching for the silver SUV and any information about the situation.

