179 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 3 new deaths

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 179 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Friday, along with 3 new deaths.

1,478 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.75%. There are 1,183 total active cases in the state with 31 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

