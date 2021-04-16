179 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 3 new deaths

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 179 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Friday, along with 3 new deaths.

1,478 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.75%. There are 1,183 total active cases in the state with 31 patients hospitalized.

