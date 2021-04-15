Advertisement

ND Senate gives voters 30 minutes to fill out ballots

North Dakota Senators passed a bill that attempts to modernize the language in election laws,...
North Dakota Senators passed a bill that attempts to modernize the language in election laws, but also adds a time limit to how long a voter can hold onto their ballot.(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Senators passed a bill that attempts to modernize the language in election laws, but also adds a time limit to how long a voter can hold onto their ballot.

Under the bill, voters are given 30 minutes to completely fill out their ballots at the polls.

Supporters say it’s done to ensure no one holds out late and so the vote can be counted that night and processed properly.

Some lawmakers said the laws need modernizing to reflect the new technology at the booths.

“It was the first time I ever voted without going to polls. I got some letter saying they didn’t like my signature and they threw the ballot out. Now I could’ve taken more time out of my day and go down there and do the thing, but I did not,” said Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot.

If someone doesn’t fill out their ballot in time, they may either submit it as is or have it set aside and counted as an absentee after Election Day.

The bill must return to the House for approval.

A similar bill failed earlier this session.

