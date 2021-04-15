ND cracking down on unemployment fraud, encouraging business owners to report no-show interviews

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of North Dakota is trying to crack down on unemployment fraud after state officials say there’s been a significant uptick in people not showing up for job interviews.

Trisha Lake says since the pandemic began, what once was a large pool of potential applicants for her Fargo cleaning business, TLC Cleaning, has dried up.

“The last month and a half has just been, it’s just been empty. Just the other day we had 13 interviews that were scheduled and only two showed up. I would love to tell you that’s a rare thing, but it’s not right now,” Lake said.

Lake says the no-shows have forced her to move to group interviews in an effort to make sure more time doesn’t go to waste.

“And we hope they show up,” she said.

And now the North Dakota Job Service is stepping in, and hopes to make reporting no-shows easier compared to the previous system of calling the reports in. Employers can now fill out and submit a form online 24/7.

“I’ve been in business for 11 years and I didn’t even realize we could do that!” Lake said.

Sarah Arntson with ND Job Services says the online forms went live Wednesday and so far, they’ve already received 75 reports.

Arntson explained in order to stay on unemployment in the state, a person must make three work contacts every week.

“That means they have to apply for jobs that are out there that are reasonably in their skill set,” Arntson said. “We want to make sure that we are paying who is qualified for it, and in order to do that, you have to stay compliant with the regulations of the program.”

Arntson says if a report is made and that no-show isn’t on unemployment, nothing happens. However, she says if they are on unemployment ‘that person may have to answer some questions at that point, but nobody’s benefits are just automatically going away because an employer submits a report. All it does is trigger an investigation.’

Arntson says employers are not required to report no-shows. She says the system is just a way to help document and keep track of those who may be abusing the system. Arntson also points out that so far, there’s no correlation showing those on unemployment are the ones not showing up for job interviews.

There are currently over 16,000 job openings in North Dakota, Arntson said. Lake says around 20 of those positions are for her business alone. Click here to get started searching throughout the state. To apply to TLC Cleaning, click here.

