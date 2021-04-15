Moorhead Woman Donates Baby Items After Losing Her Newborn Daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman suffered the unimaginable tragedy of losing her newborn baby. Now she is giving back in a big way by donating the baby items she intended to use for her daughter to help families in need.

Last month, Alicia Clements’ daughter Mia passed away.

“Mia Amara actually means “mine everlasting,” she said.

Alicia said she had a healthy pregnancy, but things changed when the day came to deliver her baby girl.

Mia’s hearts stopped during birth.

Doctors were able to revive her, but Alicia had to hear some heartbreaking news.

“We found out that she had no brain function.,” she said.

Her daughter was on life support for about a week before they were left with the heart-wrenching decision to let her go.

“Mia is so loved by so many. We were just hoping she was going to pull through because she was wanted. She was wanted so much,” Clements emotionally explained.

Alicia is hoping to pick up the pieces by helping others.

She is donating all the items she bought for her little girl.

Alicia has older children and remembers the difficulty of not being able to afford the things she needed.

“I was never prepared for any of my kids. Never once. I struggled,” she said. “I struggled to buy diapers, wipes and everything.”

Alicia hopes her efforts can grow into something much bigger.

Even as fulfilling it is to lend a helping hand, Alicia says there’s a void in her heart.

“Our home feels so empty. I look around this room. I feel lonely. There should be a child here.”

If you are a mom in need of baby items or willing to help donate contact Alicia Clements on her Facebook page.

