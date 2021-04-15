Local hospitals, clinics provide total vaccine distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local hospitals and clinics are providing a breakdown of how many vaccinations they have each provided since receiving Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Grand Forks Public Health Department has provided a total of 31,421 doses at their community COVID-19 vaccination clinic. 3,350 shots were Moderna, 26,707 shots of Pfizer and 1,364 shots of Johnson and Johnson.

Essentia Health has administered 125,022 vaccines with the communities that they service.

Sanford Health has administered 53,596 doses in Fargo alone. Across the region, which includes Fargo, Mayville, Hillsboro, Wahpeton and Valley City, staff has administered 117,791 doses.

Clay County Public Health has administered a total of 11,896 shots.

Fargo Cass Public Health has administered a total of 40,371 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

