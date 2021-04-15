Advertisement

House continues to approve gun legislation

Hunting rifles
Hunting rifles(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The majority of North Dakota lawmakers have been voting in support of expanding gun rights this legislative session.

Now, the State House has approved two more gun related laws.

An ammunition and firearm shortage has been a concern for some gun owners this year. On April 15, the House approved a study on the matter that would look at the factors contributing to the shortage and what impact that has on North Dakotans.

“The Senate also approved this resolution, but made several amendments on how the ammunition shortage is impacting law enforcement, hunting, military, farmers dealing with predators, and wildlife management,” said Sen. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

The House also passed a bill that would offer firearm and ammunition manufacturers immunity from third-party civil actions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Ashline (left), Payne Drake (middle), Ryan Rudolph (right), Calvin Bjornson (not pictured)
Poaching investigation leads to the conviction of four men
Warning sign
Fargo man on high-alert after home hit twice by intruders, warning neighbors
Former officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested
MOORHEAD MOM DONATES BABY STUFF AFTER NEWBORN DIES
Moorhead Woman Donates Baby Items After Losing Her Newborn Daughter
Troubled travelers back home Wednesday after unexpected flight cancellations left them stranded for days

Latest News

6:00PM Weather April 15
6:00PM Weather April 15
News - ND encouraging employers to report no-shows at job interviews
News - ND encouraging employers to report no-shows at job interviews
6:00PM News April 15 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 15 - Part 1
6:00PM News April 15 - Part 4
6:00PM News April 15 - Part 4
6:00PM News April 15 - Part 2
6:00PM News April 15 - Part 2