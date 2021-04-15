Grand Forks expands COVID-19 vaccine access, but ends Alerus Center clinics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health and Altru is making the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to the community by offering it at more locations.

At Altru, patients will be able to receive the vaccine at any primary care clinic location of their choosing, including at our four clinics in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks beginning April 26. To schedule an appointment for vaccination at one of these locations, use MyChart.Altru.org or call the COVID Hotline at 701.780.6358.

As part of this change, vaccinations at the Alerus Center will end in May.

As of today, there have been 31,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at the community vaccination clinics at the Alerus Center.

The last opportunity for people in our community to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Alerus Center will be Wednesday, April 21. To schedule an appointment at the Alerus Center, please call the COVID Hotline at 701.780.6358 or anyone 18 and older can use MyChart.Altru.org and select “Scheduling an Appointment for COVID Vaccine.”

Anyone who has already scheduled a first or second dose vaccination appointment, at the Alerus Center, will be able to receive their vaccine at the Alerus Center.

A full list of vaccine providers can be found at VaccineFinder.org.

Grand Forks Public Health and Altru are enrolled providers for the COVID-19 vaccine and follow the North Dakota Department of Health recommendations and guidance related to the distribution of the vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit http://www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

