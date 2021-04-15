Advertisement

Fort Jackson suspends sergeant accused of assaulting Black man in SC neighborhood

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson military leaders have decided to suspend the soldier accused of assaulting a man outside of his Richland County, South Carolina home.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from his instructor duties on the base while his case is being investigated.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery for shoving a young Black man walking in front of his home in the Summit neighborhood. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

“Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. “Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward.”

The confrontation between Pentland and the man was caught on camera and quickly went viral, drawing worldwide attention and bringing protesters to his neighborhood.

Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department moved the Pentland family from their home temporarily because it was vandalized.

Pentland was released from jail on a $2,125 personal recognizance bond. RCSD transferred him to Fort Jackson authorities.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Ashline (left), Payne Drake (middle), Ryan Rudolph (right), Calvin Bjornson (not pictured)
Poaching investigation leads to the conviction of four men
Warning sign
Fargo man on high-alert after home hit twice by intruders, warning neighbors
Former officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested
Woman arrested for leading police officers on a chase
MOORHEAD MOM DONATES BABY STUFF AFTER NEWBORN DIES
Moorhead Woman Donates Baby Items After Losing Her Newborn Daughter

Latest News

ND Job Service's new way for employers to report 'no-shows.'
ND cracking down on unemployment fraud, encouraging business owners to report no-show interviews
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
5:00 PM News April 15- Part 1
5:00 PM News April 15- Part 1
5:00PM News April 15- Part 2
5:00PM News April 15- Part 2