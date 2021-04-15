Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Ashline (left), Payne Drake (middle), Ryan Rudolph (right), Calvin Bjornson (not pictured)
Poaching investigation leads to the conviction of four men
Warning sign
Fargo man on high-alert after home hit twice by intruders, warning neighbors
Former officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested
Woman arrested for leading police officers on a chase
MOORHEAD MOM DONATES BABY STUFF AFTER NEWBORN DIES
Moorhead Woman Donates Baby Items After Losing Her Newborn Daughter

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) responds to the Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) controversy and allegations.
Rep. Al Lawson comments on Gaetz allegations
Rally at the North Dakota State Capitol.
North Dakota’s Transgender Sports Bill goes to the Governor
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Florida) does an interview from her office on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Kat Cammack comments on Rep. Matt Gaetz allegations
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a House hearing on April 15, 2021.
Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill