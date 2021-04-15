Comic Con is returning to the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The perfect event is returning to the Valley for people who love comics and movies.

Comic Con is a celebration of pop culture with a big concentration on comics. The event will also provide role playing games, movies, and a Lego room. Children, teenagers, and adults can even dress up in their favorite costumes.

Comic Con was originally scheduled for February but after the vaccination process began, organizers felt comfortable having it in April. This is the 11th year for the event.

People that are interested in being an artist or work in graphic design can join a workshop or panel to hear directly from those that work for DC and Marvel.

“It’s rare for an artistic endeavor of people that are professionals in the field to be here to talk about it,” said Tony Tilton, Chairman of Comic Con and Valley Con. “You get to see what you need to make it work and it’s not an easy job to do. It’s one of those things that can be tough to get into.”

The schedule and pricing are as follows:

Film Fest Opens 5:30pm Friday April 16th!

FMCC DOORS OPEN 10am Saturday April 17th!

Saturday: 10am-6pm & 7:30pm-Late!

Sunday: 10am-4pm!

Morning Cartoons both Sat & Sun 8am-10am!

FMCC admission is the best deal around!

Prices!

FRIDAY FILM FEST PASS: $3 per Ticket

SATURDAY DAYTIME PASS: $8 Adult; $5 6-12 yr.; 5 & under FREE!

SATURDAY EVENING (7PM-LATE): $5 Adults (not recommended for under 16!)

SUNDAY ALL DAY (10am-4pm): $5 Adult; $3 6-12 yr.; 5 & under FREE!

ALL WEEKEND COMBO PASSES: Adult $15; 6-12 yr. $6; 5 & under FREE!

All events are at the Ramada in Fargo.

There will also be a live auction to benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital. Things up for bid include certificates for spas, Harvey Davidson, and area restaurants. All 100% of the proceeds goes directly to them.

