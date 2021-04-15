Advertisement

Pickup vaults over cliff, driver has serious injuries

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for serious injuries after driving off a cliff in western North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Colorado was on a highway near Watford City, ND on the evening of Wednesday, April 14 when his pickup ran off the road. The pickup then went 100 yards and vaulted off a 30 foot cliff and rolled.

The driver has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Ashline (left), Payne Drake (middle), Ryan Rudolph (right), Calvin Bjornson (not pictured)
Poaching investigation leads to the conviction of four men
Former officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested
Warning sign
Fargo man on high-alert after home hit twice by intruders, warning neighbors
Woman arrested for leading police officers on a chase
Valley News Live logo
Woman dies in Hubbard County ATV accident

Latest News

For us, comic geeks and movie nerds out there, the perfect event is coming this weekend. Valley...
Comic Con coming to the Valley this weekend
Valley Today
Valley Today KVLY -April 15th
Comic Con is a celebration of pop culture with a big concentration on comics. The event will...
Comic Con is returning to the Valley
Troubled travelers back home Wednesday after unexpected flight cancellations left them stranded for days