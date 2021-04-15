Pickup vaults over cliff, driver has serious injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for serious injuries after driving off a cliff in western North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Colorado was on a highway near Watford City, ND on the evening of Wednesday, April 14 when his pickup ran off the road. The pickup then went 100 yards and vaulted off a 30 foot cliff and rolled.

The driver has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.

