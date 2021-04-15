Candlelight vigil for Daunte Wright planned at Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candlelight vigil in downtown Fargo has been planned in an effort to honor the man killed in Brooklyn Center, Minn. this week.

NDSU’s Black Lives Matter chapter, as well as members of the community have organized the vigil to begin Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Island Park.

A flyer for the event states participants can bring their own candle, or buy one at the vigil. The flyer states proceeds from the event will go to help protesters in the Twin Cities area. A leader of BLM NDSU the proceeds will go to both bail funds for those arrested at the protests, as well as to help buy food and water.

