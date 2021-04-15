Advertisement

Candlelight vigil for Daunte Wright planned at Island Park

Candlelight vigil held
Candlelight vigil held(WVLT)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candlelight vigil in downtown Fargo has been planned in an effort to honor the man killed in Brooklyn Center, Minn. this week.

NDSU’s Black Lives Matter chapter, as well as members of the community have organized the vigil to begin Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Island Park.

A flyer for the event states participants can bring their own candle, or buy one at the vigil. The flyer states proceeds from the event will go to help protesters in the Twin Cities area. A leader of BLM NDSU the proceeds will go to both bail funds for those arrested at the protests, as well as to help buy food and water.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakob Ashline (left), Payne Drake (middle), Ryan Rudolph (right), Calvin Bjornson (not pictured)
Poaching investigation leads to the conviction of four men
Former officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested
Warning sign
Fargo man on high-alert after home hit twice by intruders, warning neighbors
Woman arrested for leading police officers on a chase
MOORHEAD MOM DONATES BABY STUFF AFTER NEWBORN DIES
Moorhead Woman Donates Baby Items After Losing Her Newborn Daughter

Latest News

ND COVID-19
168 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 1 new death
2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Overall, our local hospitals and clinics have provided between 30,000 to 125,000 vaccination...
Local hospitals, clinics provide total vaccine distribution
For us, comic geeks and movie nerds out there, the perfect event is coming this weekend. Valley...
Comic Con coming to the Valley this weekend