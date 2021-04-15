Advertisement

Business COVID liability protections going to ND governor

North Dakota Legislature
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a matter of days, Gov. Doug Burgum will be receiving a bill to protect businesses from COVID liability claims.

The State House and the State Senate had to compromise on two versions of the protections. The resulting bill bars employees from suing their employer if they believe they contracted the coronavirus while on the job.

Lawmakers also removed the statute of limitations on when someone could go to court over this.

“While we don’t know the long-term effects of COVID and have no idea how subsequent strains of COVID-19 might move through the population, the conference committee agrees it was wise to remove that sunset,” Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, said.

Those against the bill argued the bill put workers in a legal bind because some companies were negligent with COVID protocols and put their workers at risk.

The bill passed the House 79 – 15 and then the Senate 40 – 7.

