168 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 1 new death

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 168 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, along with 1 new death.

1,475 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 4.02%. There are 1,174 total active cases in the state with 31 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

