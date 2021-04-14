Advertisement

Woman dies in Hubbard County ATV accident

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEAR NEVIS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following an ATV crash in the Paul Bunyan State Forest just north of Nevis, MN.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Saturday, April 10 around 3:30 p.m. when they were called for a report of a single ATV crash.

When authorities arrived, they tried to revive 38-year-old Cassandra Berg of Crosslake, MN, but she was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation shows Berg crashed into an embankment, lost control, and the ATV then flipped and pinned her underneath.

The crash report says Berg was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved in the crash.

