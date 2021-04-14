Advertisement

Woman arrested for leading police officers on a chase

(WJHG/WECP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail for leading police officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a moving violation near 24th Avenue and South 20th Street in Grand Forks. The woman sped away on 24th Avenue South with speeds ranging from 35-65 miles per hour. The vehicle eventually stopped at 13th Avenue South and South 20th Street.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jadyn Kaiser. She was the only one in the vehicle. No one was hurt during the incident.

