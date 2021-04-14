Advertisement

Swing a thon underway near NDSU

Back at it again to raise money for charity.
Back at it again to raise money for charity.(None)
By Mike Morken
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some students at NDSU know how to swing. Members of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and Alpha Gamma Delta sorority are again braving the elements on the corner of University and 12th Street in north Fargo near NDSU’s campus. They are on a porch swing raising money during their annual swing a thon. For 72 straight hours, members are taking shifts on the swing and holding signs to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Aiden Ulmer, who is the president of the TKE fraternity, says “It’ been really good, we get a lot of happy people, a lot of honks as you could hear there, yea a lot of people really willing to donate.”

The event was cancelled last year because of covid concerns. The group’s goal is to raise at least 15,000 dollars.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Big walleye certified as state record
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Bishop Michael Hoeppner resigns from post after request from Pope Francis.
Pope Francis asks for Crookston Diocese Bishop to resign
File image
Deputy attacked by 2 large dogs
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA
Charlie Kirk, bringing conservative ideas to Bismarck
4:00PM News April 14 - Part 3
4:00PM News April 14 - Part 4
4:00PM News April 14 - Part 1
4:00PM News April 14 - Part 1
4:00PM News April 14 - Part 3
4:00PM News April 14 - Part 3