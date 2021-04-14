Swing a thon underway near NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some students at NDSU know how to swing. Members of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and Alpha Gamma Delta sorority are again braving the elements on the corner of University and 12th Street in north Fargo near NDSU’s campus. They are on a porch swing raising money during their annual swing a thon. For 72 straight hours, members are taking shifts on the swing and holding signs to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Aiden Ulmer, who is the president of the TKE fraternity, says “It’ been really good, we get a lot of happy people, a lot of honks as you could hear there, yea a lot of people really willing to donate.”

The event was cancelled last year because of covid concerns. The group’s goal is to raise at least 15,000 dollars.

