Outdoor tornado sirens test scheduled for tomorrow afternoon across Minnesota

When you hear a siren, you should go indoors immediately. These sirens are most often used for tornadoes, hail that is golf ball sized or bigger and winds of 70 miles per hour or more.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STATE OF MINNESOTA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In the state of Minnesota, this week is dedicated for Severe Weather Awareness Week. On Thursday, there will be statewide tests of the sirens scheduled for Thursday afternoon and evening.

When you hear a siren, you should go indoors immediately. These sirens are most often used for tornadoes, hail that is golf ball sized or bigger and winds of 70 miles per hour or more.

In these events, the sirens are activated by city and county officials. The first siren test will happen statewide across Minnesota at 1:45pm. Schools and businesses are encouraged to conduct a tornado drill at that time.

The second drill will happen tomorrow at 6:45pm. This gives second-shift workers and families at home a chance to practice their emergency drill.

