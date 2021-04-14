MVFC cancels regular season finale at Youngstown State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled the Youngstown State-North Dakota football game, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 17, in Youngstown, Ohio.

The Penguins played a league-high seven games in eight weeks this spring and determined earlier today they could not play the game on Saturday. With the announcement, YSU plans to focus on finishing the semester strong academically while starting preparations for the upcoming fall campaign.

North Dakota will be idle this weekend, and the Fighting Hawks (4-1 in league play) will share the league title with Missouri State and the winner of Saturday’s North Dakota State-South Dakota State contest (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+). Southern Illinois also plays Saturday, hosting #17 Southeastern Louisiana (12 pm CT, ESPN+). The 16-team FCS football bracket will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, April 18, on ESPNU and WatchESPN. Notably, the winner of the NDSU-SDSU contest earns the league’s automatic berth into the championship. This year’s FCS championship will run from April 24-May 16, culminating in the national championship game on Sunday, May 16, in Frisco, Texas.

Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.

