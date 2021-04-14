Mothers pushing for inclusive playground in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Many of us have fun memories of being on a playground, but for some, a playground is just one more place where they’re reminded of what they cannot do because of their disability. However, two mothers are hoping to bring all children together and build an inclusive playground in Moorhead.

Cass Bartelson and her daughter Kenna are making the best of Gooseberry Park in Moorhead, but it’s just one more place where they realize it wasn’t built for them.

Kenna was born with a rare condition, Hypoxic Ischemic Ensephalophophy, which means she had a stroke at birth and now at 3-and-a-half-years-old, she’s living with Cerebral Palsy, putting her in a walker or a wheelchair.

“It’s very hard to get around, the woodchips don’t necessarily get stuck in the wheels, but we do find them when we get home,” Cass says as she wheels her child up a ramp on the playground.

Features like woodchips, stairs and open spaces turn a playground into a dangerous obstacle course for the pair.

“Everything else here she can’t do,” Bartelson says as she looks around the playground. “She will essentially fall off, she can’t hang onto things very well. And literally everywhere you go, it’s incredibly inaccessible.”

Bartelson isn’t the only person who noticed this problem. Jen Troska is working to raise funds for the inclusive playground to be built in South Moorhead. The inclusive playground would have complete fencing, ramps, and a rubber floor. It would also be a place where children of all abilities can learn their endless potential.

“It’s a lack of understanding and a lack of awareness,” Troska says. “It might be just a playground, but isn’t that where our kids learn how to play? How they learn to respect people? Learn how people are different? So I don’t think it’s ‘just’ a playground.”

Troska is hoping to raise $1 million for the playground to be built, and she has already raised $100,000 and the city already owns the land.

“This is Moorhead, we can make it happen,” Troska says with a smile.

However, families like Cass and Kenna’s need it to happen a little faster because right now, playgrounds can be anything but fun.

“It hurts,” Bartelson sighs. “Everybody is equal, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a chair or you have a walker, or you run, you’re equal.”

The pair of mothers are hoping to create a place where children of all abilities have a chance to happily glide through life, all on their own.

You can donate to the cause and help create an inclusive space for children in the FM-metro by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.